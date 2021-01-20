Autus Asset Management LLC Has $17.72 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Autus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,633 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 2.3% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Mastercard by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,286 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.30.

Mastercard stock traded up $2.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $325.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,301,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $367.25. The firm has a market cap of $324.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $341.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.67, for a total value of $9,953,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,517,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,214,023,755.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,758 shares of company stock worth $146,813,045 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

