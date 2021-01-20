Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 21,510 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Autus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,510 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 19.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 61.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 158,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 174,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,576,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 124,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,660,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $69.48 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.03 and a 1 year high of $95.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. Mizuho lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.39.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

