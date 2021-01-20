Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 6,076 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Autus Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 48.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,564 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,076 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Intel by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Bank of America downgraded Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.18.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

