Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Avalon Holdings Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) were up 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.07. Approximately 106,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 201,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $11.90 million, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Avalon (NYSEAMERICAN:AWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter.

In other Avalon news, CFO Bryan Saksa sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in salt water injection well operations.

