Avistar Communications Corp. (OTCMKTS:AVSR) Short Interest Update

Avistar Communications Corp. (OTCMKTS:AVSR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AVSR opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.10. Avistar Communications has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.19.

Get Avistar Communications alerts:

Avistar Communications Company Profile

Avistar Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells networked video communications products primarily in the United States, western Europe, and Asia. It delivers a suite of video, audio, and collaboration solutions that are designed to support users in the office through the conference room or on-the-go.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Avistar Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avistar Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.