Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The company offers waterborne and solvent borne coatings; liquid and powder coatings; and liquid coatings. It provides a range of performance and transportation coatings for manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles, the refinish aftermarket and for many industrial applications. The Company’s products and services include paint, color matching tools, application technologies and customer training, support and business management systems. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $28.69. 1,749,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,515,416. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.66.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.44 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $992,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth $34,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 15.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

