Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Trading 11.7% Higher

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)’s stock price traded up 11.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.22 and last traded at $38.99. 1,547,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average session volume of 702,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.92.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $744,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,761.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,863 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 299.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 6,863.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 294.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

