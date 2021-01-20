Axie Infinity Shards Hits Market Capitalization of $9.12 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Axie Infinity Shards has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity Shards token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00056931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.90 or 0.00513038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00041703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,310.26 or 0.03778576 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00012998 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00016034 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Token Profile

Axie Infinity Shards (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 tokens. Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity Shards is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity Shards’ official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity Shards

Axie Infinity Shards can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity Shards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axie Infinity Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

