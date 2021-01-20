Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $178.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons for the law enforcement, federal, military, corrections, private security and personal defense markets. Its operating segment consists of TASER Weapons and Axon segments. TASER Weapons segment involves in the sale of conducted electrical weapons, accessories and other products and services. Axon segment focuses on devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products. Axon Enterprise Inc., formerly known as TASER International Inc., is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AAXN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Northcoast Research lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities lowered Axon Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.89.

AAXN stock traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.12. The company had a trading volume of 31,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,651. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 0.62. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $166.49.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $166.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total transaction of $12,319,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,883,353.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Axon Enterprise, Inc. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $49,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,885.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,186 shares of company stock valued at $13,682,585. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 108,330.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,979,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,291,000 after buying an additional 1,978,110 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,348,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,199,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,815,000 after acquiring an additional 54,919 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,196,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,501,000 after purchasing an additional 132,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 13.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 813,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,824,000 after purchasing an additional 95,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

