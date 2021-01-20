Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Trading Up 5.7%

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $159.85 and last traded at $159.36. 1,233,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 871,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.77.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAXN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Axon Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities downgraded Axon Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.44.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.45, a P/E/G ratio of 70.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $166.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.71, for a total transaction of $12,319,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,883,353.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $63,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,954.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,186 shares of company stock valued at $13,682,585 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 24.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 31.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.