Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.73 Per Share

Jan 20th, 2021

Analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) will post ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.82) and the highest is ($0.62). Axsome Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.47) to ($2.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Axsome Therapeutics.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXSM. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $180,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 59.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,348,000 after buying an additional 213,886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 38.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,093,000 after buying an additional 539,754 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $525,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $143,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXSM traded down $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,555. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $35.44 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.61 and a beta of 2.59.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

