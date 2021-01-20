AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) versus CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Financial Contrast

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) and CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

AXT has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CMC Materials has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AXT and CMC Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXT 0 1 1 0 2.50 CMC Materials 3 4 3 0 2.00

AXT presently has a consensus price target of $10.87, indicating a potential downside of 10.41%. CMC Materials has a consensus price target of $155.88, indicating a potential downside of 9.74%. Given CMC Materials’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CMC Materials is more favorable than AXT.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AXT and CMC Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXT $83.26 million 6.02 -$2.60 million ($0.07) -173.29 CMC Materials $1.12 billion 4.50 $142.83 million $7.47 23.12

CMC Materials has higher revenue and earnings than AXT. AXT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CMC Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.8% of AXT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of CMC Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of AXT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of CMC Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AXT and CMC Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXT -1.01% -0.46% -0.39% CMC Materials 12.79% 21.30% 9.14%

Summary

CMC Materials beats AXT on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc. researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G. It also provides semi-insulating gallium arsenide (GaAs) substrates for applications in power amplifiers, direct broadcast television, transistors, satellite communications, and solar cells; and semi-conducting GaAs substrates that are used in 3-D sensing, data center communication, high brightness LEDs, lasers, near-infrared sensors, printer head lasers and LEDs, optical couplers, solar cells, and night vision goggles, as well as laser machining, cutting, and drilling. In addition, the company offers germanium (Ge) substrates for use in satellite solar cells, optical sensors and detectors, terrestrial concentrated photo voltaic cells, multi-junction solar cells for satellites, and infrared detectors. Further, it provides materials, including 4N raw gallium, 6N+ purified gallium, Boron trioxide, Gallium-Magnesium alloy, pyrolytic boron nitride (pBN) crucibles, and pBN insulating parts. AXT, Inc. sells its products through direct salesforce in the United States, China, and Europe, as well as through independent sales representatives and distributors in Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was formerly known as American Xtal Technology, Inc. and changed its name to AXT, Inc. in July 2000. AXT, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials. The Electronic Materials segment provides chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) are used for polishing various materials used in IC devices, including tungsten, dielectric materials, copper, tantalum, and aluminum; and various materials that are used in the production of disk substrates and magnetic heads for hard disk drives; and CMP pads which are used in conjunction with slurries in the CMP process. This segment also offers sulfuric, phosphoric, nitric, and hydrofluoric acids, as well as ammonium hydroxide, hydrogen peroxide, isopropyl alcohol, other specialty organic solvents, and various blends of chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engages in pipeline and industrial materials business; provides routine and emergency maintenance services; polymer-based drag-reducing agents for crude oil transmission; and valve greases, cleaners and sealants, and related services and equipment. This segment also offers precision polishing and metrology systems for advanced optics applications; and magneto-rheological polishing fluids, consumables, and spare and replacement parts, as well as optical polishing services and other customer support services. It also engages in the wood treatment business. The company was formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation and changed its name to CMC Materials, Inc. in October 2020. CMC Materials, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois.

