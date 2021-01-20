B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.61

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.61 and traded as high as $2.64. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 259,950 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $11.34 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Get B.O.S. Better Online Solutions alerts:

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.18 million during the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 4.73%.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC)

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides radio frequency identification (RFID), mobile, and supply chain solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Solutions; and RFID and Mobile Solutions. The Supply Chain Solutions segment offers electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and components consolidation services to aerospace, defense, medical, and telecommunications industries, as well as for enterprise customers.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.O.S. Better Online Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.