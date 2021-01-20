B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Franchise Group in a report released on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.53. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franchise Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $550.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.00 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FRG. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franchise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

NASDAQ FRG opened at $32.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Franchise Group has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average of $27.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRG. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Franchise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Franchise Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Franchise Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Franchise Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

