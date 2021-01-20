Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) (LON:BAB) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) (LON:BAB) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 335 to GBX 270. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) traded as low as GBX 198.50 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 198.95 ($2.60), with a volume of 2452409 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205.30 ($2.68).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 550.50 ($7.19).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 284.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 273.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36. The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.69.

About Babcock International Group PLC (BAB.L) (LON:BAB)

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

