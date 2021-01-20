Ball (NYSE:BLL) PT Lowered to $102.00

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLL. Northland Securities raised their target price on Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

NYSE BLL opened at $90.42 on Wednesday. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ball will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ball news, VP Charles E. Baker sold 10,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $944,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 191,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,096,319.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 40,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total value of $3,819,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 191,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,303,332.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,724 shares of company stock valued at $19,560,653. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLL. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 17.0% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 335.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 602,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,081,000 after acquiring an additional 464,038 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth $295,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

