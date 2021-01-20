Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of BLDP traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,420,846. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -171.35 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.06 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

