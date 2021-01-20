Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Banca Mediolanum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Banca Mediolanum alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNMDF remained flat at $$8.60 during midday trading on Thursday. Banca Mediolanum has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; and mortgages and loan products. It also provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.