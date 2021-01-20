Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Banco Sabadell raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.50.

Shares of BBVA opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optas LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth $35,000. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth $36,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

