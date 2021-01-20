Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Banco Sabadell raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of NYSE BBVA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 16,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,481,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.63. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 59,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 10,483 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 443,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 25,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company provides current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; deals in securities; manages pension funds; and foreclosed real estate assets.

