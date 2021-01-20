Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NYSE:BSMX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,648. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.06. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $985.71 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSMX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 4.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,985,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,754,000 after purchasing an additional 370,004 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 55.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 455,254 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 1,309.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 925,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 859,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 45.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 299,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 94,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 34.3% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

