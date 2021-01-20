Bango plc (BGO.L) (LON:BGO) Insider Carolyn Rand Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Bango plc (BGO.L) (LON:BGO) insider Carolyn Rand sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 179 ($2.34), for a total transaction of £17,900 ($23,386.46).

Shares of BGO stock opened at GBX 178.50 ($2.33) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £133.36 million and a P/E ratio of 51.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 171.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 162.11. Bango plc has a 12 month low of GBX 59 ($0.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 194 ($2.53).

Bango plc (BGO.L) Company Profile

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. It operates through two segments, End User Activity and Data Activity. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables developers to direct their marketing towards selected customer audiences; and Bango Resale, a solution that enables merchants to acquire, retain, and monetize new customers through global resale partnerships.

