Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank First had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%.

Shares of BFC traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,075. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.06. Bank First has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $71.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $529.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.71%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BFC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank First from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director Robert W. Holmes sold 20,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,282,626.74. Insiders own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

