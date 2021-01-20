Bank of America Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $283.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.50.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

