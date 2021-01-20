Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Given a $30.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bank of America from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.38.

BAC stock opened at $32.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 28,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Bank of America by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 498,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,112,000 after purchasing an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in Bank of America by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 27,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

