Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) Declares Dividend of GBX 5.42 (LON:BNKR)

Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) (LON:BNKR) announced a dividend on Monday, January 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.42 ($0.07) per share by the bank on Friday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BNKR stock opened at GBX 1,115 ($14.57) on Wednesday. Bankers Investment Trust Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 689 ($9.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,146 ($14.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 52.43 and a current ratio of 52.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,103.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,042.82. The firm has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.72.

Bankers Investment Trust Plc (BNKR.L) Company Profile

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

