Barclays Analysts Give Aena SME (BME:AENA) a €133.00 Price Target

Aena SME (BME:AENA) received a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective from investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Aena SME has a 52 week low of €137.05 ($161.24) and a 52 week high of €184.90 ($217.53).

Aena SME SA, formerly Aena SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the airports operation. Its activities are divided into four segments: Airports, which comprises Aeronautical subdivision, responsible for the management of airports, jetways, security, handling, cargo and fuel services, among others, as well as Commercial subdivision, including duty-free and specialty stores, restaurant services, car rental, as well as banking services and advertising; Services outside the terminal, which manages real estate assets, such as parking lots, warehouses and lands; International, which comprises operations of Company’s subsidiary, Aena Desarrollo Internacional SA, that invests in other airport owners principally in Mexico, Colombia and the United Kingdom; and Others, encompassing corporate activities.

