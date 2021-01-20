Barclays Reiterates “€525.00” Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €525.00 ($617.65) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €437.00 ($514.12) target price on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €420.00 ($494.12) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €450.00 ($529.41) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €405.00 ($476.47) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €325.00 ($382.35) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €386.15 ($454.30).

