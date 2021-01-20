Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of ICAGY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.41. 507,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $16.70.

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported ($3.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.48) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 45.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.