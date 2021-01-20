Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Receives $43.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on B shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 25.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 170,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 34,430 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 31.2% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Barnes Group by 12.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 56,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group stock opened at $53.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05. Barnes Group has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $68.60.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.55 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.