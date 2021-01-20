Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.42 billion.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ABX. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Sunday.

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (ABX.TO) stock opened at C$29.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. Barrick Gold Co. has a 12 month low of C$17.52 and a 12 month high of C$41.09.

In other news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw bought 53,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$31.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,721,424.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 149,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,773,600.55.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

