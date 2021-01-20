Bartlett & Co. LLC Decreases Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,473 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $47,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.85.

In other news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,433 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,033.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 120,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $16,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 450,170 shares of company stock worth $63,160,981 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,895,246. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.65 and a 200-day moving average of $122.21. The stock has a market cap of $224.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

