Bartlett & Co. LLC Lowers Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,329 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.05% of General Dynamics worth $21,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in General Dynamics by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $983,763,000 after purchasing an additional 717,910 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1,007.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 685,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,852,000 after buying an additional 623,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,057,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $284,756,000 after purchasing an additional 230,752 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in General Dynamics by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 890,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,270,000 after acquiring an additional 214,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,529,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,763,000 after purchasing an additional 162,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.53.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.13. 24,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,814. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $190.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

