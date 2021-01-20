Bartlett & Co. LLC Lowers Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,260 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.16% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $8,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.60. The stock had a trading volume of 13,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,323. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $47.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.25.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.