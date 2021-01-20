Bartlett & Co. LLC Lowers Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.05% of The J. M. Smucker worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 1.0% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $114.13. 25,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,065. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.26. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $125.62.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

