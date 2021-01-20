Bartlett & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.00.

NYSE:LMT traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $342.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

