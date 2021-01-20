Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 115 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $28,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 359.3% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chubb from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.63.

CB stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.08. 24,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,830. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.14. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $2,640,586.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,274,139.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,683 shares of company stock worth $27,794,915 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

