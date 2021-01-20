Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 3,369 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $11,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the period. TRH Financial LLC boosted its holdings in V.F. by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,123 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in V.F. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 173,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other V.F. news, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $4,969,714.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,969,237.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock valued at $11,290,112. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of V.F. from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. OTR Global raised V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, 140166 increased their price target on V.F. from $69.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.79.

Shares of NYSE VFC traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.59. The company had a trading volume of 111,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,531. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $95.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of -630.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.02 and its 200 day moving average is $73.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

