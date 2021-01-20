Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 3,698 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155,100 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies makes up about 1.7% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned about 0.10% of The TJX Companies worth $78,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 965 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mirova increased its position in The TJX Companies by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 1,049 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.26.

The TJX Companies stock traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $68.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,608,023. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.24, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

