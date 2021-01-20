Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 466 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up 1.2% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC owned 0.07% of Deere & Company worth $57,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $3,740,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 48.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.3% in the third quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.5% during the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $6.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $301.49. 63,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.22. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $306.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.98%.

In related news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $7,156,554.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at $22,410,568.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,211.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DE. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Deere & Company from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.05.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

