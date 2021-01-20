Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BASFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Basf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. CSFB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group upgraded Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Basf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Basf stock opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $74.19 billion, a PE ratio of -32.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. Basf has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $21.08.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Basf will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

