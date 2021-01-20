BASIC 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.82 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One BASIC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BASIC has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BASIC has a market capitalization of $23.43 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00043843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.12 or 0.00118582 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00071249 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00257547 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00064235 BTC.

About BASIC

BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,561,833,961 tokens. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic.

Buying and Selling BASIC

BASIC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

