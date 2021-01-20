Bata Trading Up 131.9% Over Last Week (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 88.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. In the last week, Bata has traded up 131.9% against the U.S. dollar. Bata has a market cap of $62,565.29 and $2.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bata coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bata is bata.io. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io.

Buying and Selling Bata

Bata can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

