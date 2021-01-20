Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Stock Price Up 16.6%

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)’s stock price rose 16.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.54 and last traded at $18.36. Approximately 2,342,289 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 375% from the average daily volume of 493,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BZH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $573.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.24.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.22. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $686.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director C Christian Winkle acquired 5,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.02 per share, for a total transaction of $83,419.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,661.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $37,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,705.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 17,076 shares of company stock valued at $249,997 and sold 49,200 shares valued at $729,495. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BZH. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,786,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter worth $3,295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 301.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after buying an additional 204,649 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter valued at $3,016,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,219,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

