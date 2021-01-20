Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,430 Shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 471,376 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.67% of Farmers National Banc worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 233.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the third quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 329.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FMNB shares. TheStreet upgraded Farmers National Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Farmers National Banc from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

NASDAQ FMNB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.67. 672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,123. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $386.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $33.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

