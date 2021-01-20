Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,048 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Boston Partners grew its position in Schlumberger by 63,066.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,851,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826,616 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,023,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,962 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,560,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,929,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,204 shares during the period. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,024,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,979,931. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $37.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.28. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

In other news, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $65,790.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,320.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,981 shares of company stock valued at $500,391 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.