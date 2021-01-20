Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $2.51 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,299,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,298,971,000 after buying an additional 77,578 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

SHW traded up $10.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $736.41. 10,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,604. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $325.43 and a one year high of $758.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $725.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $689.04.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,978,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.67.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.