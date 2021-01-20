Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,019 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,400,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,684,276,000 after acquiring an additional 353,588 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,349,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,952,000 after acquiring an additional 760,168 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,405 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,121,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,216,000 after buying an additional 721,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

NYSE TSM traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $130.77. 764,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,968,342. The company has a market cap of $678.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $134.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.00 and a 200-day moving average of $88.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.3463 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.