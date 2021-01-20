Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 233,425 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.47% of Civista Bancshares worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 395.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 51.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 21.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. 53.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:CIVB traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.44. The stock had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.98. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $23.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $28.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This is a boost from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.65.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction, and consumer loans, as well as letters of credit.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB).

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.