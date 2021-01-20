Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,152 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,152 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 38.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 33.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 468,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,208,000 after acquiring an additional 116,964 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the third quarter worth about $220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 465,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,083,000 after acquiring an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,292,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $606,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $942,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 36,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,643,863.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,775 shares of company stock worth $5,626,496 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

NYSE:ST traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $55.94. 9,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.21 and its 200-day moving average is $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $61.64.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $788.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.38 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

